43. Allen and Jean Cohen: Covid, Operation Warp Speed, and DEI in the Military

This week we speak with husband and wife, Allen and Jean Cohen. Allen is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force, while Jean is a retired Civilian Cost Analyst at the Air Force Cost Analysis Agency. Allen was a member of the "Siri 230,” the group of Air Force members who joined the Doster v. Kendall lawsuit, ultimately obtaining the class-wide injunction for all Air Force military members.

In this week’s lively episode, we discuss the differences between the military and federal agency responses to Covid, and how fear dictated policy. We talk about DEI- how it is based on a faulty premise and demolishes meritocracy within the military.

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