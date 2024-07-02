44. John Frankman and Briana Cespedes: USA Sliding into Totalitarianism

Two of our past guests, John Frankman and Briana Cespedes, join us this week. John is a former Captain in the Army and Green Beret, who was, along with his men, told to wear red armbands to signal that they were unvaccinated. He left the Army due to the Covid mandates. Briana is a former Air Force broadcast journalist. She was put in quarantine for over 140 days in total, being reprimanded for not following what they maintained was a lawful order, and ultimately received a dishonorable discharge.

This week we discuss what they advocated for during the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) week, the signs of a totalitarian society, the need for political and spiritual renewal, and we call upon leaders to remember the Constitution that they swore an oath to follow and defend.

July 2 NDAA update from John and Briana:

We have been proposing amendments to include upgrading discharge statuses to honorable, reinstatement, and the forbidding of future mandates. Nine amendments were proposed for this year’s NDAA but only 3 are to be included in the final draft. Those three are the forbidding of future mask mandates on military installations, conducting a study on effects of vaccines and immunity by the Secretary of Defense, and providing reparations for chaplains negatively effected. We are highly disappointed by the lack of amendments voted through in this upcoming NDAA. We will not stop advocating until we see change.

Select Subcommittee Hearing on the Coronavirus P(l)andemic with Anthony Fauci: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvQTXAgtA6s&t=6229s

Declaration of Military Accountability: https://militaryaccountability.net

Follow Briana on Instagram: @involuntaryveterans

Follow John on Instagram and X: @johny_franks

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