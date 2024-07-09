45. Jeff Childers: Author of Coffee & Covid, Attorney Who Sued State of Florida

This week, we speak with Jeff Childers, attorney and author of the Coffee & Covid Substack. We discuss the legal routes he took in 2020 to gain the attention of the State of Florida and Gov. DeSantis, the transgender movement, and how he still can’t get Christian leaders to speak publicly about why the Church is “essential.”

Jeff Childers is an attorney located in Gainesville, Florida, where he lives with his wife and three boys. He has been actively involved since March 2020, providing truth, optimism, and hope as the author of the widely read international blog: www.coffeeandcovid.com. He is one of the nation’s leading attorneys standing against unconstitutional mandates invading citizens’ bodily and medical autonomy. Since the 2020 pandemic, Jeff has represented a variety of clients and cases covering many controversial topics. He has managed to get an appellate decision finding that mandatory masking was presumptively unconstitutional, and he also shut down the City of Gainesville’s “vaccinate or terminate” policy as unconstitutional with a first-in-the-nation broad injunction against a vaccine mandate.

Jeff’s Prep Act lawsuit, Moms for America vs. Becerra: https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/unprepared-wednesday-june-26-2024?utm_source=publication-search

Follow Jeff: X and Instagram @jchilders98/ Facebook

Live Not by Lies by Rod Dreher: https://www.amazon.com/Live-Not-Lies-Christian-Dissidents/dp/0593541804/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1527F4RDV90MH&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.i5ap5TwP8eIqmr_qiEPpm-yGmioYmt_A3Ex8VoXi6nj8o2_CEMwVfovfx1ffc-bSxkIjKrvqdolgQpyv73nKLvNDmuVok2xAGrrA92kzPK61I9xynHaf6zKZvs6jEmF70Fl9JRGaafB5-Q4xJ8dEB4aSvUtQgRCTRUx_MN8lfZuSLNFTPVSpPybIXj3B4lpi_gHsz9uNHqYAIXMB1tKnPnBOF7Oh-31zMjhM-3v6Tqc.44fyJCCtpJhiKQ5uBTok1BN9lvTN8eeOaMT5VKvC5eE&dib_tag=se&keywords=live+not+by+lies+book&qid=1720407226&sprefix=live+not+by+lies%2Caps%2C82&sr=8-1

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