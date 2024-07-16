46. Ivan Raiklin: Exposing the Deep State

Note: In light of this past weekend’s assassination attempt on former President Trump, this is an episode you don’t want to miss. Want accountability? Name the names and talk about it!

Ivan Raiklin joins The Feds this week to talk about what and who the Deep State is. For the first time on a podcast, Ivan describes what his understanding of “Deep State Marauder” means to him. We talk about the Deep State in regards to Covid, Jan. 6, and elections; and we hear Ivan’s plan to guarantee fair elections.

Ivan is a 25 year veteran, National Security Expert, with a career spanning as a Green Beret Commander, Intelligence professional, military diplomat, and Constitutional Attorney.

Ivan’s X: https://twitter.com/IvanRaiklin

Ivan’s Substack: https://ivanraiklin.substack.com

Ivan Raiklin video of schooling Zoe Chace:

https://x.com/IvanRaiklin/status/1790813699655061952/video/1

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