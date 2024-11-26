64. G. Silcox and J.M. Herndon: What is Being Sprayed in Our Skies?

This week, The Feds welcomes Ginny Silcox and J. Marvin Herndon to discuss geoengineering or, rather, “total environmental interference.” We discuss what is actually being sprayed into the air, how we spot it, and its effects on our atmosphere, land, and bodies.

Ginny Silcox holds a Q clearance with the Department of Energy and designed training for the DOE Emergency Operations Training Academy, as part of the National Nuclear Security Administration. Ginny has research and development experience in electromagnetic compliance for light-based medical monitors including tissue spectrometers and pulse oximeters. This work investigated radiated and conducted emissions, electrostatic discharge, and short and long-field radio emissions.

J. Marvin Herndon, holds a Ph.D. in Nuclear Chemistry. He is a geophysicist and has published dozens of peer-reviewed papers about solar radiation modification (SRM) geoengineering. Marvin is the author of the book, “Chemtrails are not Contrails.” Please visit Marvin’s website: http://nuclearplanet.com

1978 UN: Prohibition of the Use of Environmental Modification for Hostile Purposes.

https://treaties.un.org/doc/Publication/UNTS/Volume%201108/volume-1108-I-17119-English.pdf

Weather Modification Incorporated: http://weathermodification.com

HAARP: https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu

NEXRAD: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/products/radar/next-generation-weather-radar

Michael Murphy's documentary “What in the World are They Spraying?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jf0khstYDLA

Dane Wigington’s documentary “The Dimming” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf78rEAJvhY&t=4s

