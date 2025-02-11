73. Healing After the Covid Fallout: What Now? | Kyle David, David and Jennifer Meece | The Feds

Part 2 of 2: Healing from Covid Trauma

This week on The Feds, we are joined again by David and Jennifer Meece along with Kyle David, a counselor affiliated with Mighty Oaks, who also works independently as a coach and speaker to help people heal from trauma.

The Covid years have left many with a sense of injury, whether one has lost relationships, lost a job, been shamed, or been coerced- it’s all an injury. So, how do you start to heal? How do you get unstuck? Today, we discuss how to move beyond the injury and start the process of true healing. The manifestation of healing is when one can think about the past and not be bound or controlled by it.

Mighty Oaks Program: https://www.mightyoaksprograms.org/

The Master’s Program through Priority Living: https://priorityliving.org/about/

Kyle David’s website: https://www.kyledavid.net/

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