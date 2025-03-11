77. An EEOC Covid-19 lawsuit WIN | Holly Felmlee | The Feds

This week on The Feds, Holly Felmlee joins us again to discuss her recent Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) lawsuit win.

Holly Felmlee was a financial analyst for the Department of Defense Education Activities (DODEA), who worked in Japan and Belgium during the Covid years. Based on her vaccination status, she was unwillingly put on AWOL status and fired, re-hired, and fired again within a 4-day period. Holly filed an EEOC complaint and sued the Department of Defense (DOD) . We discuss what her recent win means, the extensive waste and abuse she saw as a financial analyst, and the abuse within DODEA schools.

As of March 11, Holly and the Department of Defense are still discussing the terms of her reinstatement. The DOD attempted to bring Holly back as a GS-9, but the job is now promoted to a GS-11 and there is resulting confusion with her back pay terms. As of now, Holly has not been reinstated or received back pay.

Did you know Feds For Freedom is co-sponsoring a one-day conference at Liberty University? Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, Feds For Freedom, and the Liberty University College Republicans are hosting this event on Saturday, April 5 from 8am to 5:30pm. The theme is Medical Freedom and the Constitution: Your Life in the Balance. Come hear some awesome speakers, including Vice Admiral Dean Lee, Feds For Freedom President Marcus Thornton, and Dr. Crisanna Shackleford. Please register here: https://vamfa.org/medical-freedom-and-the-constitution-your-life-in-the-balance/

Check out Feds For Freedom's Substack

Watch and listen to The Feds on any of these platforms:

https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Support the Work and Become a Member of Feds For Freedom www.fedsforfreedom.org/join

Follow Us on Social Media Instagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook: @feds4freedomusa

