78. Is Digitalization Threatening our Medical Freedom? | Valerie Borak and Dr. Sheila Furey | The Feds

This week on The Feds, Valerie Borak and Dr. Sheila Furey inform our audience of how our medical freedom is being threatened in 2025. Dr. Furey’s Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance and Feds For Freedom are co-sponsoring the 2025 conference to discuss topics such as this.

Valerie, attorney and policy analyst with Stand for Health Freedom, will be speaking at the conference and previews her presentation in this podcast. She gives the historical context of why the childhood vaccine schedule exists and discusses why digitization of personal data and REAL IDs are concerning. Psychiatrist Dr. Furey discusses the ongoing concern of medical data collection and loss of informed consent.

Please join us for our conference, Medical Freedom and the Constitution: Your Life in the Balance on Saturday, April 5 at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.

Register: https://vamfa.org/medical-freedom-and-the-constitution-your-life-in-the-balance/

Speakers and topics include:

Jim Erdman (State Department) "Bureaucratic Guerilla Warfare"

Marcus Thornton (State Department) "How to Spot Government Overreach and What to do About It"

Carolyn Rocco (DOD) "The Military's Response to Covid and Rise of True Heroes"

Dr. Crisanna Shackelford (former DOD) “Health of the Nation is Linked to National Defense.”

Dr. Patricia Powers (Endocrinologist) “The Environment, Drugs and our Endocrine System”

Dr. Erika LeBaron (President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons) “The Sanctity and Preservation of the Doctor Patient Relationship”

Jeff Tuomala (Constitutional Attorney) “Abortion from Nuremberg to Present”

Retired Vice Admiral Dean Lee “Military Leadership and DEI”

Former Congressman Bob Good “WHO and One Health”

Christine Dolan (Investigative Reporter) “Human and Medical Trafficking”

