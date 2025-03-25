Playback speed
79. Challenging the US Medical System | Dr. Mary Bowden | The Feds

Feds For Freedom
Mar 25, 2025
79. Challenging the US Medical System | Dr. Mary Bowden | The Feds

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden joins The Feds this week to talk about her own continued fight for medical freedom, both for patients and for herself as a doctor. We discuss the business model she has used for her own practice, and the slow shift away from the corporate controlled care to which Americans are so accustomed. Dr. Bowden touches on the politician-medical system relationship, lays the case for banning mRNA technology, and discusses the legislative efforts to do so.

Dr. Bowden, a Houston-based ENT, blew the whistle on the Houston Methodist Hospital’s censorship of doctors with medical opinions contrary to the given COVID narrative. She is the President of Americans for Health Freedom, an organization that empowers Americans to make informed health decisions and supports politicians who advocate for informed consent.

Dr. Bowden’s medical practice: https://breathemd.org/

Referenced interview with Dr. Richard Bosshardt: https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-bosshardt

Americans for Health Freedom: https://www.americansforhealthfreedom.org/

Please join us for our conference, Medical Freedom and the Constitution: Your Life in the Balance on Saturday, April 5 at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.

Register: https://vamfa.org/medical-freedom-and-the-constitution-your-life-in-the-balance/

Feds for Freedom
The Feds
Want to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.
