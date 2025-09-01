95. Lyme & Transparency | Sky Shook | The Feds

Sky Shook joins The Feds to discuss Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses that have caused much harm to the American population. Sky is a health consultant and strategist who has supported the healing efforts of patients with vector borne diseases, including Lyme disease, for more than two decades. He supports through advocacy, education, medical practice management and lobbying at the state and federal level.

In this episode, we discuss why Sky started researching Lyme, and what he found helpful for his own wife who was struggling with a cascade of symptoms. Sky discusses that early treatment is the best, and for those who have chronic Lyme, it is important to look not just at the tick as the cause of illness, but at other toxins as contributors. We discuss the role of the government in tick-borne illnesses and the radical government transparency that is needed for a better understanding.

Although not covered in this discussion, an important consideration with respect to tick-borne illness and our health generally may be the presence of parasites. There are many resources available to learn more about the need to address parasitic infection, which is frequently indicated in patients with difficult cases of tick-borne disease.

Weston A. Price Foundation: WestonAPrice.org

International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society: ILADS.org

LymeDisease.org

International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology: IAOMT.org

International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine: IABDM.org

Dr. Gerald Pollack, “Fourth Phase of a Water” at University of Washington

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, NY: www.caryinstitute.org

Bitten by Kris Newby https://www.amazon.com/Bitten-History-Disease-Biological-Weapons/dp/006289627X

Lab 257: The Disturbing Story of the Government’s Secret Plum Island Germ Laboratory by Michael Carroll https://www.amazon.com/Lab-257-Disturbing-Governments-Laboratory/dp/0060011416

Healing Lyme by Stephen Harrod Buhner https://www.amazon.com/Healing-Lyme-Borreliosis-Coinfections-Rickettsiosis/dp/0970869649