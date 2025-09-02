Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Share post
96. Transforming School Lunches: A Nutritional Revolution | Hilary Boynton | The Feds

Feds For Freedom's avatar
Feds For Freedom
Sep 02, 2025
96. Transforming School Lunches: A Nutritional Revolution | Hilary Boynton | The Feds

In this week’s episode, founder of the School of Lunch Hilary Boynton shares her transformative journey into the world of nutrition, detailing her family's health struggles and the pivotal moments that led her to embrace a nutrient-dense diet. She discusses the importance of real food in healing, the challenges of changing school lunch programs, and the joy of cooking with whole ingredients. Hilary emphasizes the need for community involvement and the role of parents in advocating for better nutrition for children. Through her training academy, she aims to empower others to reclaim their kitchens and foster a culture of health and wellness.

Hilary co-authored The Heal Your Gut Cookbook: Nutrient-Dense Recipes for Intestinal Health Using the GAPS Diet.

School of Lunch: SchoolOfLunch.com

Weston A. Price Foundation: WestonAPrice.org

Pluck Seasoning: eatpluck.com

00:00 Hilary's Health Journey Begins

02:58 Discovering Nutrient-Dense Foods

06:03 The Impact of Weston Price's Work

08:45 Transitioning to a Healing Diet

11:52 Creating a Nutritional Culture in Schools

14:54 Innovative School Lunches and Ingredients

18:14 Engaging Children with Food

21:03 Positive Feedback from Students and Parents

23:54 Challenges in School Nutrition

26:57 The Importance of Community Support

29:57 Advocating for Change in School Lunch Programs

33:02 Practical Tips for Nutritious Lunches

36:29 Nourishing School Lunches

41:06 Addressing Food Allergies and Sensitivities

43:27 Empowering Through Training Academies

48:50 Changing Dietary Guidelines and School Lunches

51:52 The Importance of Community and Advocacy

55:40 Finding Joy in Cooking and Food Preparation

Check out Feds For Freedom's Substack

Listen to The Feds on all platforms: https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Visit our Website: FedsForFreedom.org

Follow Feds For Freedom on Instagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook: @feds4freedomusa

