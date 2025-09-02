96. Transforming School Lunches: A Nutritional Revolution | Hilary Boynton | The Feds
In this week’s episode, founder of the School of Lunch Hilary Boynton shares her transformative journey into the world of nutrition, detailing her family's health struggles and the pivotal moments that led her to embrace a nutrient-dense diet. She discusses the importance of real food in healing, the challenges of changing school lunch programs, and the joy of cooking with whole ingredients. Hilary emphasizes the need for community involvement and the role of parents in advocating for better nutrition for children. Through her training academy, she aims to empower others to reclaim their kitchens and foster a culture of health and wellness.
Hilary co-authored The Heal Your Gut Cookbook: Nutrient-Dense Recipes for Intestinal Health Using the GAPS Diet.
School of Lunch: SchoolOfLunch.com
Weston A. Price Foundation: WestonAPrice.org
Pluck Seasoning: eatpluck.com
00:00 Hilary's Health Journey Begins
02:58 Discovering Nutrient-Dense Foods
06:03 The Impact of Weston Price's Work
08:45 Transitioning to a Healing Diet
11:52 Creating a Nutritional Culture in Schools
14:54 Innovative School Lunches and Ingredients
18:14 Engaging Children with Food
21:03 Positive Feedback from Students and Parents
23:54 Challenges in School Nutrition
26:57 The Importance of Community Support
29:57 Advocating for Change in School Lunch Programs
33:02 Practical Tips for Nutritious Lunches
36:29 Nourishing School Lunches
41:06 Addressing Food Allergies and Sensitivities
43:27 Empowering Through Training Academies
48:50 Changing Dietary Guidelines and School Lunches
51:52 The Importance of Community and Advocacy
55:40 Finding Joy in Cooking and Food Preparation
