97. Exposing the Chain of Command | Sam Shoemate | The Feds

This week on The Feds, we welcome Sam Shoemate, retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer and Intelligence Officer, renowned for advocating military accountability and supporting whistleblowers. We discuss the reasons behind and implications of the recent investigation into U.S. Navy Commander Rob Green. Why now? Sam also examines whether there will be arrests—or any accountability—for the alleged treasonous acts of former President Obama, as outlined in a recent report by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Finally, we explore how Americans can drive change locally and rebuild trust, given the federal government's critical need for reform.

Sam Shoemate is the COO of Our Country Our Choice (OCOC).

