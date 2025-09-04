98. Get Uncomfortable: A Decision HAS to be Made | Kacy Dixon | The Feds

In this gripping episode of The Feds, host Stephanie Weidle sits down with Kacy Dixon, a former military intelligence officer and JAG attorney, to unpack the ongoing legal and administrative challenges surrounding the reinstatement of military personnel impacted by COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Kacy reveals how refusal of vaccines, testing, and masking has created significant hurdles in the reinstatement process through the Board for Correction of Military Records (BCMR), where the work and burden of proof unfairly rests on service members. She discusses the broken religious accommodation process, marked by blanket denials during COVID that have set a troubling precedent for flu shot declinations, and shares insights from her candid conversations with senior Pentagon officials. Highlighting systemic flaws, including scrubbed records and "failure to promote" labels blocking reinstatement, Kacy proposes a dedicated BCMR subgroup to streamline COVID-related cases and advocates for retroactive severance pay through new appropriations as a fair resolution for all, including the military.

Kacy emphasizes the urgent need for accountability, noting that some officials acted knowingly while others were negligent, yet all must face consequences to prevent future injustices. With no clear mechanism for accepting reinstatement offers and a military legal system that courts have deemed a "sham," this episode exposes critical gaps in the process and explores solutions that could restore trust and fairness. Join us for a thought-provoking discussion on the fight for justice, the complexities of military policy, and the path toward meaningful reform in this post-mandate era.

Kacy Dixon

