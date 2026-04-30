A Blind Eye

It is hard to believe we have been fighting for half a decade now. All we want is justice for government overreach and the truth about COVID origins. Only now are we starting to see accountability, but it has admittedly been lackluster and way too late.

There have been private sector legal wins associated with religious and first amendment violations but federal government employees have yet to see similar gains. NIAID senior advisor Dr. Morens has been indicted, but we are still a long ways away from a successful prosecution and we know that Morens really only represents a politically-motivated sacrificial offering.

Good enough for now.

I know it has been a long road, but hang in there a little longer. Public hearings are not accountability, but they are a necessary first step. The pieces are falling into place and I believe - even if people won’t take action based on moral and ethical reasons… The political season is upon us.

Politicians ignoring COVID, big pharma corruption, and the national security crisis created by our government’s response to the pandemic will pay a price. If they don’t see it in the mid-terms, by the time ‘28 rolls around they will be all too aware of one fact.

The candidate that inherits MAHA will earn their political seat… and it doesn’t matter if they are Democrat, Republican, or third party. Unlike some clowns, we aren’t losing our patience.

This isn’t about politics anymore. Politics is polarized but when it comes to the slice of Americana that got Trump elected, party affiliation is a thing of the past. The deciding votes from here on out are cast by people who don’t care what party someone represents. All the important races have become to close to call because the effects of the political dipoles have been degraded by constituent heat. If statesmen are on team truth, team health, and team America, the voters that matter will support them.

FFF will support their ideas even if we won’t speak out for a specific candidate. We are a 501c3. We can’t, however, we can speak about the reality of the political dynamic. MAHA steals needed demographics for all the right reasons, which is why any party would be stupid to ignore them.

If you didn’t get time to see Senator Johnson expose some of the horrific lies and cover-up that occurred at HHS, I encourage you to take the time now.