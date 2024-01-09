Against the Flow: Brooke Stadler

Today we have the great joy of speaking with Brooke Stadler, a former Department of Defense Education Activities (or DODEA) teacher. She was a 2nd grade teacher in the school system for military children in Germany. While in Germany during the Covid craze, Brooke refused the Covid shots due to her religious beliefs, and ultimately was forced to resign from her teaching position.

Since being forced out of DODEA, she has started her own homeschool tutoring business, and has recently published her own children’s book. We speak about her experience in Germany, the fraud, waste and abuse within DODEA, if she would recommend the DODEA schools, and how her faith was strengthened through these very hard couple of years.

Brooke's Against the Flow Tutoring: https://www.againsttheflowtutoring.com

“Brisa’s Day Out: Colorado” on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Brisas-Day-Out-Denver-Colorado/dp/B0CKK5N38X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2GGLJF7Z17KF6&keywords=brisa%27s+day+out&qid=1704684823&sprefix=brisa%27s+d%2Caps%2C101&sr=8-1

To buy an autographed copy of Brooke’s book:

https://forms.gle/YosKQtkYWLpoXk7p7

DODEA America's Chief of Staff Arrested for Human Trafficking:

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/11/22/dodea-americas-chief-of-staff-arrested-human-trafficking-sting-operation-georgia.html

https://www.foxnews.com/us/pentagon-official-overseeing-federal-schools-arrested-georgia-human-trafficking-sting