Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom
The Feds
Blowing the Whistle: The Weaponization of the FBI
0:00
-58:45

Blowing the Whistle: The Weaponization of the FBI

Feds For Freedom's avatar
Feds For Freedom
Oct 17, 2023

Garret O’Boyle is a suspended FBI agent, who saw and experienced inconsistent and concerning patterns within his agency, which, in May 2023 led him to blow the whistle to Congress. His testimony was leaked to the public. In our conversation, we discuss the FBI structure, its weaponization, and how it has become an intelligence agency, rather than law enforcement. He explains why he blew the whistle and what he disclosed to Congress. 

Garret’s Substack: https://lastline.substack.com

Garret’s “Suspendables” Store: https://the-suspendables.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Feds for Freedom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture