Blowing the Whistle: The Weaponization of the FBI

Garret O’Boyle is a suspended FBI agent, who saw and experienced inconsistent and concerning patterns within his agency, which, in May 2023 led him to blow the whistle to Congress. His testimony was leaked to the public. In our conversation, we discuss the FBI structure, its weaponization, and how it has become an intelligence agency, rather than law enforcement. He explains why he blew the whistle and what he disclosed to Congress.
Garret’s Substack: https://lastline.substack.com
Garret’s “Suspendables” Store: https://the-suspendables.com