BREAKING: Military Leaders BROKE THE LAW and We’re Holding Them Accountable

Today we are again joined by Navy Commander Robert Green who authored “The Declaration of Military Accountability,” sent to the Joint Chiefs and other high ranking military officials on January 1, 2024. In it, the signatories seek restoration of our broken trust in our leaders through accountability. Over the past three years, military leaders broke the law by forcing medical experimentation on its servicemembers and suppressing the free exercise of religion. These military leaders who defied the Constitution cannot hide from the imminent reckoning that is coming their way. The Declaration is for the American People, to ignite a “new spark of liberty.” Accompanying the declaration is a petition for all American to sign, “kindling that spark of Liberty into massive flame.”

Excerpt from the Declaration of Military Accountability:

“ In the coming years, thousands within our network will run for Congress and seek appointments to executive branch offices, while those of us still serving on active duty will continue to put fulfilling our oaths ahead of striving for rank or position. For those who achieve the lawful authority to do so, we pledge to recall from retirement the military leaders who broke the law and will convene courts-martial for the crimes they committed. For those of us who attain legislative offices, we pledge to introduce legislation to remove all retirement income for the military leaders who were criminally complicit, and we will ensure none serve in or retire from the Senior Executive Service. “

Please read the Declaration of Military Accountability and sign the Petition: https://www.militaryaccountability.com

Rob’s book “Defending the Constitution Behind Enemy Lines” on Mark Bashaw’s site:

https://freedomfighter1776.com/shop/ols/products/defending-the-constitution-behind-enemy-lines

Rob’s book on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Defending-Constitution-behind-Enemy-Lines/dp/1510778071/ref=sr_1_1?crid=E13S607A2CRR&keywords=defending+the+constitution+behind+enemy+lines&qid=1704339311&sprefix=defending+the+co%2Caps%2C171&sr=8-1

