BREAKING: Speech Now Dictated by US Government for Federal Employees

Roger Severino, Vice President of Domestic Policy at The Heritage Foundation, is our guest in today’s episode. We discuss the recent government pronoun policies released in all federal agencies and how they effect all federal employees, contractors, and average American citizens. Roger outlines a path forward to hold the government accountable for their gross overreach of power which includes filing Religious Accommodations, 1st Amendment violation complaints, and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaints immediately.

Roger Severino is Vice President of Domestic Policy at The Heritage Foundation. During the Trump Administration he led the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and previously worked as an attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. Mr. Severino holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School, a master’s in Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University, and a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Southern California. Mr. Severino regularly appears on major broadcast media and has been profiled in The New York Times, The Atlantic, and The Wall Street Journal.

If you are interested in filing a First Amendment complaint regarding your agency’s pronoun policy, please contact Jim Erdman at Jim@fedsforfreedom.org.

Biden Administration Executive Orders Regarding “Gender Identity”:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/20/executive-order-preventing-and-combating-discrimination-on-basis-of-gender-identity-or-sexual-orientation/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/06/15/executive-order-on-advancing-equality-for-lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender-queer-and-intersex-individuals/

US Office of Personnel Management Gender and Pronoun Guidance:

https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/diversity-equity-inclusion-and-accessibility/reference-materials/guidance-regarding-gender-identity-and-inclusion-in-the-federal-workplace.pdf

US Department of State Gender and Pronoun Guidance: https://www.budd.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/10.20.23-Budd-Letter-to-Blinken-on-Updated-Guidance1.pdf

US Department of Health and Human Services Gender and Pronoun Guidance:

https://twitter.com/rogerseverino_/status/1715026894238699529?s=46&t=3EWwqjEGsqftWhB0RrYhwQ

Health and Human Services video announcing the HHS gender policy:

https://twitter.com/rogerseverino_/status/1712514645636903215?s=46&t=3EWwqjEGsqftWhB0RrYhwQ

Roger Severino’s tweet breaking the story:

https://twitter.com/rogerseverino_/status/1712240245108822323?s=46&t=3EWwqjEGsqftWhB0RrYhwQ

Ethics and Public Policy Center’s HHS Accountability Project: https://eppc.org/program/hhs-accountability-project/

Visit our website: https://www.fedsforfreedom.org