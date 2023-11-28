Brian Lombardi: From Border Patrol to Freedom Patrol

Today, Stephanie interviews Feds for Freedom’s board member, Brian Lombardi. They discuss the lack of accountability and ethics in our government and Brian lays out a clear path for every American citizen to combat the very apparent corruption.

Brian has been with the Department of Homeland Security since 2010. He started as a Border Patrol Agent at the Lordsburg, NM station and served there until his transfer to the Office of Field Operations in 2014. He is now a Customs and Border Protection Officer at the Port of Las Vegas where he has been the recipient of five Joint Award Commission Awards and several Special Recognition Spotlights including a $1.3 million counterfeit goods seizure and multiple actions which led to international criminal investigations.

Check out Feds for Freedom’s website: https://www.fedsforfreedom.org

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