Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom
The Feds
Brian Lombardi: From Border Patrol to Freedom Patrol
0:00
-30:52

Brian Lombardi: From Border Patrol to Freedom Patrol

Feds For Freedom's avatar
Feds For Freedom
Nov 28, 2023

Today, Stephanie interviews Feds for Freedom’s board member, Brian Lombardi. They discuss the lack of accountability and ethics in our government and Brian lays out a clear path for every American citizen to combat the very apparent corruption. 

Brian has been with the Department of Homeland Security since 2010.  He started as a Border Patrol Agent at the Lordsburg, NM station and served there until his transfer to the Office of Field Operations in 2014.  He is now a Customs and Border Protection Officer at the Port of Las Vegas where he has been the recipient of five Joint Award Commission Awards and several Special Recognition Spotlights including a $1.3 million counterfeit goods seizure and multiple actions which led to international criminal investigations.

Check out Feds for Freedom’s website: https://www.fedsforfreedom.org

Please Like, Comment, Subscribe and SHARE this podcast!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Feds for Freedom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture