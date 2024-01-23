Feds for Freedom

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The Feds
Championing Truth Inside the Government Arena - Cameron Hamilton
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Championing Truth Inside the Government Arena - Cameron Hamilton

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Feds For Freedom
Jan 23, 2024

Cameron Hamilton, former Navy Seal and Department of Homeland Security’s Director of Emergency Health Services Division, joins today’s podcast. He is currently running for Congress in Virginia’s 7th district.  Cameron is a member of Feds for Freedom, having found the organization as he personally resisted the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. In our conversation, we learn what he saw during the Covid years being a director in authority at DHS, what prompted him to run for Congress, what Congress can do to make sure medical tyranny doesn’t happen again, and how he’d encourage each American to combat corruption- to stand firm in your convictions and refuse to be self censored!! 

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Meet Cameron Hamilton: www.cameronhamilton.com

Declaration of Military Accountability: www.militaryaccountability.com 

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