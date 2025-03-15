Constitutional Training

I have a feeling we could produce a whole series on the Constitution and Federalist Papers, the Bill of Rights, and the Articles of Confederation and offer them to the federal government free of charge. We could even offer a detailed breakdown on civil rights legislation and maybe even short videos on things like English Common Law, the Magna Carta, and other historical figures and events that led to our unique form of government.

We could probably offer that material to the federal government free of charge! Our charitable work knows no bounds.

What do you all think?