Corporate Control And AI...

Joining The Feds is Twila Brase, RN, president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom and author of the book Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth about Electronic Health Records. We discuss the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and how it not only does not provide privacy for medical history, but allows your information to be more readily shared. We discuss what citizens can do to turn the tide and reverse this deceptive act, the role AI already plays in the medical system, and what kinds of doctors freedom-minded Americans should be seeking out.

Twila warns our audience of the harms of the REAL ID and the greater power the federal government would hold if a significant number of Americans comply. She gives the history of the National ID discussion, and debunks the claim that citizens will no longer be able to fly after May 7, 2025 without the REAL ID. Twila gives helpful insight into what we can do to turn this tide, and continue to demand our freedoms be respected and upheld.

Listen to the podcast here.