Courage is More Contagious than COVID: Mary Clare Green

Mary Clare Green, wife of Navy Commander Robert Green, joins the podcast today! In our discussion with Mary Clare, we talk about how her family of nine handled the Covid rules, how she supported Rob in his resistance to the mandates, and we hear her thoughts on the environment of freedom in homeschooling communities.



Rob attributes his great courage to Mary Clare, who at one point called him a "coward." Rob Green has been one of the most outspoken military officers regarding the military’s unconstitutional actions over the past four years.

Mary Clare Green was raised in Steubenville, Ohio the fourth of nine children. After graduating from Franciscan University, she married her college sweetheart, Naval Academy grad, Robert Green. Together, they have seven children... one of whom she gave birth to in the car. When the world was first reacting to Covid-19, shutting down NBA games and public schools, Mary Clare took a different approach. She took it upon herself to protect her family by focusing on tried and true principles of health like proper eating, exercise, fresh air, and freedom, rather than the world’s regimen of fear and pharmaceuticals. Refusing to ever wear a mask, she trusted in the Lord and boldly stood in the face of mainstream fear. To this day, Mary Clare remains vigilant in the fight for freedom.

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