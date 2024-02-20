Defending Medical Freedom: Scott Lloyd

Today, Scott Lloyd, General Counsel of Feds for Freedom, joins the podcast.

We discuss his history of fighting for medical freedom, how law schools have taken a sad turn, how to navigate the EEOC, and why lawyers have shied away from taking on medical freedom cases. We learn what Scott has seen while working for federal employees, the censorship Feds for Freedom has seen, and what has encouraged Scott to keep fighting harder for Constitutional Rights.

As a Senior Executive during the Trump Administration, he oversaw the Office of Refugee Resettlement. There, he worked with leadership at the National Security Council, Department of Defense, and Department of Homeland Security, as well as with White House senior advisors. In 2020, he opened the practice that would become Lloyd, Lemmon, & Hale, PLLC. As its managing partner, he has served as General Counsel for Feds for Freedom since late 2021. Much of his practice focuses on employment law, constitutional issues, and medical freedom. He is the author of numerous articles in academic journals and media outlets, including National Catholic Bioethics Quarterly and The Federalist. Scott lives in Virginia with his wife, Annie, and their eight children.

Support the work and become a Member of Feds for Freedom at www.fedsforfreedom.org