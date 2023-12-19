Defending the Constitution Behind Enemy Lines: Robert A. Green Jr.

This is an episode you DON’T WANT TO MISS!!

We are joined by Robert Green Jr., actively serving as a Commander in the United States Navy. He has become one of the Navy's most vocal figures in the fight against the unlawful implementation of the military COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He was banned from his building and removed from his position. He is currently still a Commander in a different location, using his voice and pen to fight for the Constitution while encouraging all to do the same. He wrote a book, “Defending the Constitution behind Enemy Lines.” We talk at length about what a lawful v. unlawful order is, how the Constitution was defiled, what he saw within his ranks, and what he encourages people to do about it- find each other and stand up!

Links to Green’s book, “Defending the Constitution Behind Enemy Lines”:

Through Mark Bashaw’s website:

https://freedomfighter1776.com/shop/ols/products/defending-the-constitution-behind-enemy-lines

And on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Defending-Constitution-behind-Enemy-Lines/dp/1510778071/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2EFA29OSGMPL5&keywords=defending+the+constitution+behind+enemy+lines&qid=1702865856&sprefix=Defending+the+Cons%2Caps%2C206&sr=8-1

Visit our website: https://www.fedsforfreedom.org

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