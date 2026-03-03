Feds for Freedom

Don't Hand Your Kids to the State

Mar 03, 2026

Nick Freitas — Army veteran, Virginia delegate, and conservative commentator — joins Stephanie Weidle to discuss how Virginia’s rapid shift to the left reveals the future of America if citizens fail to stand up. See the full episode here.

Freitas breaks down theDemocrat sweep in Virginia, the rise of woke ideology, and why Republicans continue losing ground by refusing to stand for conviction and truth. He also addresses new gun laws, abortion battles, and the death of the “Virginia Way” — a system once defined by civility and cooperation, now replaced by power politics and moral decay.

The discussion dives deep into faith, masculinity, and the cultural forces reshaping the next generation. Freitas’ message is clear: the fight for freedom starts at home — with families, communities, and courage.

