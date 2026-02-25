Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) complaints can be a confusing and difficult process. It can lead to litigation, but it is important to understand that they always begin life as an administrative procedure.

What do we know about administrative procedures?

They are meant to bureaucratically destroy your resolve. If you engage a lawyer’s services early in the process, EEOs can drain the bank account too!

Feds for Freedom held an information town hall a little over two years ago. If you are thinking about filing an EEO or your are still working through your COVID era complaint, please feel free to watch our educational video and forward any questions to jim@fedsforfreedom.org.

Just remember, if you are going to get in the ring and fight, you will get punched. Hang in there. It makes victory that much sweeter.