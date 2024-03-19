EP:29 Mara Macie: Exposing The Unpopular

Episode Description:

This week we are joined by Mara Macie, congressional candidate and wife of Ted Macie, an active-duty Naval officer and DOD whistleblower. Ted exposed highly unusual data that is contained within Defense Medical Epidemiological Database (DMED), a web-based tool to remotely query de-identified active component personnel and medical event data contained within the Defense Medical Surveillance System (DMSS). This data shines a light on an unusually high increase of particular diagnoses within the past two years. Listen to Mara speak of the events that led Ted to very publicly reveal this data and of the military backlash both the Macies have experienced since Ted blew the whistle.

Mara also details what she saw in her recent trip to Panama’s Darien Gap and encourages all of us to follow the money.

Mara is running for US Congress within Florida’s 5th District.



Ted's DMED whistleblower video: https://twitter.com/ActiveSinger24/status/1769534394618785970

Defense Medical Epidemiological Database:

https://www.health.mil/Reference-Center/Fact-Sheets/2017/05/12/The-Defense-Medical-Epidemiology-Database-System-Overview-Fact-Sheet

Twitter: @MaraMacie, @ted_macie

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