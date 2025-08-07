FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 7, 2025

Contact: stephanie@fedsforfreedom.org

Feds For Freedom Secures Historic Settlement with DOJ on Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Washington, D.C. – August 7, 2025 – Feds For Freedom, partnering with Boyden Gray PLLC and a courageous group of federal employees and contractors, is proud to announce a landmark settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the case Feds for Medical Freedom, et al. v. Biden, et al., concluding a nearly four-year legal battle against the Biden administration’s federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate. This settlement marks a significant victory for individual rights and serves as a powerful, implicit acknowledgment of the government’s overreach, achieved through Feds For Freedom’s relentless pursuit of justice.

As part of the settlement, the federal government must expunge COVID-19 vaccine status records, prohibit discrimination based on vaccine status, and reimburse a portion of Feds for Freedom’s legal fees.

Statement from Boyden Gray PLLC Partner Trent McCotter:

"If it weren't for Feds For Freedom and its patriotic members fighting back in 2022, the Biden vaccine mandate would never have been halted in court, and today's settlement would never have happened. Nothing can fully compensate employees for the harms suffered, but today's settlement provides critical prospective relief and shows the Trump Administration is on our side and willing to help right those wrongs."

Statement from Feds For Freedom President Marcus Thornton:

“Our victory is a long-overdue confirmation of what we have asserted all along: COVID mandates were unconstitutional, immoral, and un-American. Patriotic Americans, including Feds For Freedom, proudly held the line against an unprecedented attack on our most basic freedoms, withstanding years of relentless assault by petty tyrants determined to destroy our constitutional republic.”

Statement from Feds For Freedom Co-Founder Jim Erdman:

“This settlement represents years of volunteer work and grassroots financial support. It was successful because President Biden’s actions were demonstrably unconstitutional. The previous administration had no intention of limiting their draconian overreach to the federal workforce. If it weren’t for quiet professionals willing to speak up as every level of flaccid political and bureaucratic leadership failed a test of their humanity, we might have found ourselves in very different country today. We would do it all again, just harder.”

Facts About the Case:

In December 2021, Feds For Freedom (formerly Feds for Medical Freedom) filed suit in Texas, challenging the Biden mandate after nearly a dozen other legal efforts had failed. In January 2022, the organization secured a nationwide injunction, halting the mandate’s enforcement for over three years—outlasting the Biden presidency itself. The case, which reached the Supreme Court, has now culminated in a settlement that delivers unprecedented protections for federal workers and sets a critical precedent for safeguarding personal medical choices, religious freedoms, and Constitutional rights.

The settlement includes transformative measures to rectify past harms and prevent future abuses:

· Expungement of Vaccine Status Records: Within 60 days, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will issue a directive mandating the destruction of all information related to federal employees’ COVID-19 vaccine status, non-compliance with the mandate, or exemption requests from personnel files, unless an employee opts out. Employees who opt out may later request expungement at any time.

· Prohibition on Vaccine Status Discrimination: OPM will bar all federal agencies from considering COVID-19 vaccine status, non-compliance, or exemption requests in any employment decisions, including hiring, promotions, discipline, or termination.

· Monetary Recognition of Feds For Freedom’s Fight: The federal government has agreed to pay a monetary settlement, reimbursing a portion of Feds For Freedom’s legal fees and expenses--a rare acknowledgment of the legitimacy and impact of the Feds For Freedom’s efforts.

Feds For Freedom will rigorously monitor OPM and all federal agencies to ensure full compliance with the settlement, expecting certificates of destruction to confirm the permanent expungement of all COVID-19 vaccine status, non-compliance, and exemption request information. The organization also will assist federal workers in submitting FOIA and Privacy Act requests to verify the removal of these records, reinforcing Feds For Freedom’s commitment to safeguarding the privacy rights of Americans.

While the government has not formally admitted wrongdoing, the terms of this settlement represent a tacit acknowledgment of the harm caused by the Biden mandate. These measures ensure that federal workers will no longer bear the burden of overreaching policies that infringe on their personal freedoms. Feds For Freedom’s success in securing these concessions highlights the strength of our legal strategy and the resilience of the plaintiffs who stood firm against immense pressure.

Feds For Freedom extends its gratitude to the legal team, plaintiffs, and supporters who made this outcome possible. We remain committed to protecting Americans from government overreach and holding the government accountable- all from inside the government.

Please contact Feds For Freedom Executive Director Stephanie Weidle (stephanie@fedsforfreedom.org) if you would like more information or to request an interview.