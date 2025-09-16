🚨 We have an urgent need today. After the firing of Monarez at the CDC, the HELP (Health, Education, Labor and Pensions) Senate committee is holding a hearing tomorrow, Sept 17, to attack HHS Secretary Kennedy and, we are told, to ask him to resign.

We are working with MAHA to encourage the public to contact Senators on the HELP committee. Call the below Senators and express YOUR support for Kennedy! Of anyone in government now who is 1000% in support of all that Feds For Freedom stands for, it’s him.

For a full list of committee Senators and for talking points: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/kennedy-firm/