From Commendable to Suspendable: A Conversation with Mark Bashaw

First Lieutenant Mark C. Bashaw served as a Public Health Officer and a Company Commander at the Army Public Health Center from January 2020 to June 2023. In November 2021, he became a whistleblower against the Medical Military Industrial Complex regarding the experimental COVID-19 products (masks, tests, and injections), propagandized risk communication strategies, psychological operations, discrimination, and unlawful orders that were weaponized against service members and humanity, during the COVID-19 plandemic. Ultimately, LT Bashaw was convicted in a Court Martial and eliminated from Service for his protected communications to his chain of command, Congress, and his refusal to participate with the tyrannical CV19 mandates (mask, test, and jabs). In total, LT Bashaw serve 17.5 years active duty in our Armed Forces from 17 January 2006 to 26 June 2023.

Visit Mark’s website: freedomfighter1776.com

Mark Bashaw and Dr. Sam Sigoloff’s “Order of the Reprimand”: https://freedomfighter1776.com/order-of-the-reprimand