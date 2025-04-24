Hegseth: It Was An Illegal Mandate.

The world does turn and things do change. Secretary Hegseth’s announcement is a monumental statement. It shows that Secretary Hegseth is listening and understands the damage the shot mandate caused. There is still work to be done, but this is a huge step forward.

Up next… The sprawling federal bureaucracy.

Maybe we could just pull the poison and all the other mRNA (saRNA) gene altering drugs right off the shelves? Could we do that Secretary Kennedy? Feds for Freedom will be putting maximum pressure on the rest of the federal government to follow in Secretary Hegseth’s brave footsteps.

Sally forth. Hold the line.

Accountability is coming.