High Ranking DODEA Official Caught Up in Human Trafficking?

Joining The Feds is Amy Haywood, a military spouse who has dedicated the past several years informing the public of the quiet policies of the Department of Defense Education Activities (DODEA) schools. After her own child enrolled in one school overseas, she discovered that the schools included DEI, critical race theory, and gender ideology into their teaching and curriculum. She saw a lack of transparency by DODEA and a history of accountability problems. She discusses why programs like this are so dangerous to our military children, and what the Secretary of Defense, Congress, and parents can do to change the status quo.
Hear the full podcast here.
