If You Read Nothing Else This Evening...
Read this.
Nathan Hitchen is a friend of mine. Mark my words, he is going to be a future conservative thought leader. He lives his values and his values align with a good portion of Feds for Freedom’s members.
He wrote a piece for the Alexander Hamilton Society that dives into what REALLY makes America great. I am not going to reproduce his article here. I am sure that is some sort of copyright issue, but I can provide the link and a short summary of what I got out of it.
The Religious Republic: America’s Statecraft Under God
Presidential power has a tendency towards monarchy without a healthy dose of skepticism.
The Constitution is meant to promote peaceful relations.
Our tendency towards moralism makes us prone to overzealous excess.
In God we trust.
I am sure Nate is shaking his head at my moronic simplification. It might even be grossly inaccurate, but in my defense… If you know me well at all… I get points for simply managing to get past my ADHD long enough to read it all the way to the end.
My summary doesn’t do it justice, so grab a scotch, sit in front of the fireplace … and enjoy.