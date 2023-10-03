Insights From Within the Medical System

Dr. Kathleen Ruddy is a board member of Feds for Freedom and veteran cancer surgeon. She talks of how she saw her hospital put the money before the patient’s best interest and speaks of her work in cancer prevention. She makes us aware of how medical records going electronic have paved the way for Artificial Intelligence to gain a foothold within the medical system. She details what made her question the narrative of Covid transmission. Dr. Ruddy also singles out Liberty and Justice as the two major threats to the authoritarian governments of the world.
Check out Dr. Ruddy's two books:
-The Viability of Roe: Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization
https://www.amazon.com/Viability-Roe-Jackson-Womens-Organization/dp/1737829207/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=2D3KVXEKUR62J&keywords=the+viability+of+roe+ruddy&qid=1695239149&sprefix=the+viability+of+roe+ruddy%2Caps%2C160&sr=8-1
-The End of Breast Cancer: A Virus and the Hope for a Vaccine