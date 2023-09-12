Introduction: Feds For Freedom. What are we fighting for?

Feds for Freedom is the premier 501(c)3 organization creating a reformed federal service that is accountable, transparent, and reflective of the people it serves from within. Our membership ranks include thousands of current federal employees and contractors who have put their careers on the line to stand up for freedom and the rights of all Americans, and we have enjoyed significant legal success in the process.
The Feds
Want to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.Want to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.
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