Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom
The Feds
Introduction: Feds For Freedom. What are we fighting for?
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Introduction: Feds For Freedom. What are we fighting for?

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Feds For Freedom
Sep 12, 2023

Feds for Freedom is the premier 501(c)3 organization creating a reformed federal service that is accountable, transparent, and reflective of the people it serves from within.  Our membership ranks include thousands of current federal employees and contractors who have put their careers on the line to stand up for freedom and the rights of all Americans, and we have enjoyed significant legal success in the process.

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