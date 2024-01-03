Involuntary Veterans: Briana Céspedes

Briana Céspedes, a broadcast journalist by trade, is a Cuban-Mexican-American that loves the Constitution. She was unlawfully discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 2022 after almost 5 years of service due to her steadfastness to say no to the COVID-19 vaccine. She now speaks about her experience being quarantined for over 140 days, being reprimanded and non-recommended for promotion, and ultimately receiving a general discharge characterization, all due to an order that has now been rescinded. Her goal is to bring awareness to this issue and ultimately help and support other “involuntary veterans” by encouraging legislation so that this will not be allowed to happen again. Citizens should unite for the protection of liberty, and honor the veterans that served and were so unjustly treated. You can find the group @Involuntary Veterans on social media platforms.

Involuntary Veterans Blog: https://involuntaryveterans.blogspot.com

Involuntary Veterans Website on PERK: https://www.perk-group.com/veterans-1

Current Americans Act to be voted on: https://p2a.co/AmericansAct

Instagram @InvoluntaryVeterans

Briana’s Twitter @Bri18Ces