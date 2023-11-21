James Roguski: Out of the WHO and in with the NEW

James Roguski is a researcher, author, natural health proponent and an activist who believes that the old systems are rightfully crumbling, so we must build their replacements quickly. In March 2022, James uncovered documents regarding proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and was instrumental in raising awareness about them. James is now doing everything possible to expose the WHO's hidden agenda behind their proposed "pandemic agreement" as well as the WHO's ongoing attempts to amend the International Health Regulations. James' vision for the future can be summarized by the phrase: "Out of the WHO and in with the NEW".



Stop the Amendments: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/stop-the-amendmentsThe People's Declaration: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-peoples-declarationScrew the Who: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-whoJames Roguski's Substack: https://JamesRoguski.substack.com

