Jim Erdman: Sally Forth

Jim Erdman is Vice President of Feds for Freedom and former CIA officer. He gives background on himself and what he saw in 2020 that caused him to conclude that the given Covid narratives were wrong. Jim questioned these narratives openly, causing his supervisors to reprimand him and eventually pursue action against him. He led others within his intelligence community to sue the US government and, in doing so, co-founded Feds for Freedom. Jim gives his thoughts on what reform looks like within our country and government.
Check out James’ Substack: https://jameserdman.substack.com