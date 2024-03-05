Living Out Truth: Sarah Fletcher, M.D.

Dr. Fletcher, founder of Sterling Family Practice in Virginia, joins the podcast. In our conversation, we learn how she was persecuted after looking critically at the science and rejecting the entire Covid narrative. We talk about her experience treating Lyme disease and how it prepared her for when Covid was rolled out. We learn how she treated Covid, what she saw in her practice as the shots came out, and how she is currently treating vaccine-injured patients. Dr. Fletcher can be found as a provider on both the FLCCC and React-19 websites.

Dr. Fletcher received her undergraduate degree from William and Mary and her Doctor of Medicine from Virginia Commonwealth University. She has been practicing as a family physician since 1989. She is double board-certified in Family Medicine and Integrative Medicine, with certifications in Environmental Medicine, Herbal Medicine, Osteopathic Manual Therapies, Biofield medicine, and ozone. She specializes in chronic illness and the treatment of Lyme disease, using integrative medicine principles to assist the body in self-healing.

The year of 2020 presented an opportunity for Dr. Fletcher to live her values of prevention with early treatment of COVID, living the truth by not masking, and standing with patients by writing exemptions. These activities cost her lucrative job with LMG with whom she was a founding doctor. She started her own practice in 2021. In her spare time, she enjoys many hours out on the trails with her horses.

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