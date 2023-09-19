Marcus Thornton: Hold the Line

Marcus Thornton, President of Feds for Freedom, tells about his background and gives some stories from his 16 years of federal service. He speaks of his objections to the attempt to strip Americans of their rights and of how he swiftly acted once the Covid jab mandates came down. Marcus gives insight into what he witnessed in our government over the past few years, how it impacts all of our freedoms, and reminds us that one person holding the line and standing up can make a huge difference.
The Feds
Want to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.Want to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.
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