Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom
The Feds
Marcus Thornton: Hold the Line
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Marcus Thornton: Hold the Line

Feds For Freedom's avatar
Feds For Freedom
Sep 19, 2023

Marcus Thornton, President of Feds for Freedom, tells about his background and gives some stories from his 16 years of federal service. He speaks of his objections to the attempt to strip Americans of their rights and of how he swiftly acted once the Covid jab mandates came down. Marcus gives insight into what he witnessed in our government over the past few years, how it impacts all of our freedoms, and reminds us that one person holding the line and standing up can make a huge difference.

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