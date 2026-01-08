As I reflect on the last five years, at least two key attributes stand out about people who excelled while fighting government overreach and tyranny:

They were willing to consider perspectives that were not aligned with mainstream narratives.

They were resilient – and often prepared for the unexpected.

As many of us can attest, government tyranny is particularly hard to address when your livelihood comes from the very organization you are challenging. Resilience -- knowing you will find a way to survive without government paychecks (or enduring harassment or wrongful imprisonment) -- is a critical element that fuels brave action and the ability to stick to your ethical and moral compass. I’ve spoken to hundreds, if not thousands, of people who stood up to government overreach. The vast majority of those who were fired up and engaged were confident in their ability to find alternate employment, had a financial buffer that would buy time in the event of a lost job, or had a place to go / people they could depend on if things went really sideways. Many had all three. They were willing to roll with the punches and pivot quickly. They found creative solutions when things didn’t work out as planned. Big picture: They felt prepared.

Somehow, having this positive mentality of preparedness has been adulterated in the mainstream, with negative stereotypes of those who are “prepared for disaster.” The concept of a “prepper” elicits visions of doomsday bunkers, shelves full of dusty MREs, and psychotic people who are driven by fear instead of logic. Considering the Boy Scout motto is to always “be prepared,” reality could not be farther from the truth. Most people who take the time to be a little more prepared and self-sufficient have considered potential contingencies and have taken steps to mitigate (or reduce) key concerns. Those small steps often bring a sense of peace and independence that is absent from the mainstream.

Being prepared comes in many forms: financial preparedness, physical preparedness, environmental preparedness, spiritual preparedness… It’s important to look at your situation and consider areas where you might want to improve. Once you identify those areas, come up with a list of things that concern you and create a plan for improvement. Take things one issue at a time. We’re busy and change can be overwhelming. Improvement may come in the form of education and learning more about a specific topic or issue. It could be more hands on, perhaps learning how to garden so that you have access to fresh, organically grown produce. It could be something less tangible, but equally important, such as forgiving someone or shifting away from something to rid yourself of negativity and angst.

Whatever you do, take time to invest in yourself and in your future. Take regular steps to become more resilient and to build a life you’re comfortable with. Never stop learning. The process can be incredibly empowering. Surround yourself with others who are taking steps to improve themselves. The key is to keep moving forward, even when your efforts don’t turn out exactly as planned.

I intend to write a series of articles on topics such as building community, the importance of mentality, diversifying income, and health care options outside of the system. I’ll also include articles on basic skills, why they are important, and simple ways to learn them for yourself.

The majority of Americans have lost (or never learned) skills that historically ensured our survival. These skills include: meal preparation from scratch, gardening, foraging, hunting and trapping, making or mending clothes, map reading, finding and purifying water, herbal remedies, building a fire… the list goes on. With the incredible resources available in books and on the internet, you can learn any of these things (and more) by simply visiting a library or performing a basic internet search. As you get interested in specific topics, find local communities that are built around your interests. For instance, if you want to learn how to garden, consider attending a local Master Gardener event. If you want to learn about healthier foods, consider attending a local Weston A. Price meeting. If you want to learn outdoor skills, look into events and courses that are offered through your state’s department of wildlife resources. If you want to spend more time building a local community with others who are concerned about government overreach, join a local Feds for Freedom chapter meeting.

As we move forward, remember that little steps can make a huge difference in the long run. This series is intended to provided bite-sized insight into areas that build resilience. I’m excited to embark on this journey with you. Take care, Semper Gumby, and sally forth!

~Liv