It’s almost here!

Feds For Freedom and the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance (VAMFA) are co-hosting a 2-day event THIS WEEKEND to dive deep into the fight for individual liberty and equip American citizens to stand against government overreach.

Feds For Freedom is dedicated to ensuring the events of the past five years are not repeated. In alignment with this mission, we have partnered with VAMFA to provide educational tools and resources to empower the next generation of military personnel, medical professionals, and federal employees. This weekend, at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia, young college conservatives will engage with experienced professionals from the government, military, and medical sectors. These experts will discuss the nature of modern government overreach and equip attendees with actionable strategies to address it as they assume leadership roles in their respective fields.

Government overreach doesn’t just impact taxes or laws—it reaches into the most personal decisions, including the medical choices you make for yourself and your family. This summit is designed to equip you—our nation’s parents, service members, medical professionals, government employees, and future leaders—with the knowledge and tools to protect YOUR OWN freedoms.

When:

Friday, October 10 1:30-6pm

Saturday, October 11 9-5pm

Where: Patrick Henry College, Purcellville, VA

Get your tickets: VAMFA.org

Learn more: https://vamfa.org/protecting-yourself-from-government-overreach/

See you there!!