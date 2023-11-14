Megan Guerrero: Feds for Freedom's Pioneer

This week, Stephanie and Jim have a conversation with Megan Guerrero, co-founder of Feds for Freedom. Megan talks about what brought her to the place of seeking out others to join her in pushing back against the government Covid-19 mandates in 2021. She discusses what she and her husband saw within the Department of State and at overseas posts at the height of the Covid fiasco. Megan and Jim discuss why Feds for Medical Freedom has evolved into Feds for Freedom.You won’t want to miss her two very funny stories of what she wore during the mask mandates and her ironic, mind-boggling dentist experience!

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