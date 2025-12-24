Your friends at Feds for Freedom want to wish you a Merry Christmas. We hope you are spending time with family and loved ones. The last five years have been tough on Christmas spirit, but there are always silver linings. Even though COVID brought us together, We are counting our blessings and thankful for the new friends and supporters that have stepped up in solidarity.

Next year is going to be a busy year for our team and we can’t wait to share with you our plans. For the time being, however, let’s take some time to appreciate the gifts and relationships we have been gifted.

God bless and all the best from our family to yours!