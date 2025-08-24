Full Fathom , Jackson Pollock, 1947

Sometimes life is like a Pollock painting. It’s a shotgun blast of color. It doesn’t make sense, but you’re told by others, experts inundated in the literature and history, “Keep looking and you’ll find meaning.”

As a man of faith, this is how we need to approach the unknown: bravely and with the assurance that there is a plan.

Real art drags people into uncomfortable, unknowable places. Brush strokes, a dialogue between hero and antagonist, or a hypnotic melody can help immerse the consumer in a fantasy-made-real, sprouting entirely from someone else’s imagination. There is often an iconic truth that emerges from an artist’s fiction. It is a meta-truth and beautiful because the fabricated truth is far more honest than one might be able to discern from one’s own experience during the doldrums of daily routine.

True artists don’t tell you what to think but can draw out an emotional response. It is by design with carefully curated plots and characters, but there are risks. Someone’s inner thoughts are the least explored places on the planet and there is no map that will guide one past ideas emerging from personal bias, pain, and hubris.

Heathcliff was the anti-hero in Emily Bronte’s 1847 book, Wuthering Heights. It is my favorite book and my favorite character. Did she mean for him to be a sympathetic villain? He was the product of abuse, cruelty, and class differences, but he was equally, if not more despotic than any of his abusers. What truth can we pull from his character? Was Bronte too obtuse or were Heathcliff’s failings deliberately meant to leave the reader dissatisfied with the vagaries. Should we even search for meaning from a character who by story’s end… appeared irredeemable? Maybe it is a cautionary tale?

These pitfalls pale in comparison to the seductive nature of art-turned-truth. Like religion, art requires connection and faith. If we dive into the psyche of a creator, we are seeking out connection, but the reciprocal is never true. The artist is always in broadcast mode. There is no requirement to receive feedback and no guarantee the product won’t cause harm. It is an act of faith when we give ourselves over to good book or dance to a song. We believe there will be something greater discerned within the pages and even the rhythm of a concert can feel like religious communion.

But a book can corrupt just as easily as one can end up in a neck brace after a short time in the mosh pit.

I am too old for a mosh pit, but I never grow tired of a subversive read, nor would I advocate fearfully avoiding a flawed idea or contradictory facts. A Gwar concert is a little too satanic for my tastes, but I won’t stop someone from attending. Willful ignorance and censorship are the acts of fools and cowards.

The most dangerous aspect of art being a conduit of truth… The meaning of art has been devalued by the massive increase in supply. Everyone with a phone or a laptop can pull together creative projects and this has empowered charlatans. Many people know what they are doing and know how to read the room. They aren’t artists interested in truth; they are entertainers.

The societal tide is turning and there are a lot of voices vying for your ears. Politicians and cultural icons are very good at simulating the role of an artist. They paint a picture a lot like truth and sing a pied piper tune. Recycled thoughts almost always mean they’re a charlatan, maybe even a demagogue with ill intent.

The massive change taking place in our country is a relief to many people. That doesn’t mean we can revert to old habits. We must continually question our leadership and critically assess their motives and their adherence to core values. We must also treat everyone like a future ally.

I have tried to keep people in my life who hold differing views than me. You should too. We must continually be challenged to reassess and reevaluate our opinions and learn to give grace to those who hold ideologically opposed viewpoints, even ones that are violently opposed to our deeply held beliefs.

My only criteria… The friends and colleagues with opposing views and with whom I keep a connection must be sincere in their beliefs and they must be willing to offer me the same grace. I think that minimum requirement is the only way we repair the damage to our republic and our community.

It won’t always work but it is worth the effort.

If you’re wondering why I spent so much time discussing things we all knew in kindergarten … I had an artist friend yesterday. I know an entertainer today.