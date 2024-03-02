Feds for Freedom

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Margie Chism's avatar
Margie Chism
Mar 3, 2024Edited

Jim - Early today, this Sabbath, I remembered those given/in 'Prayers Continuously'. ■ This week, I have found myself in a simple determination and statement as it has been written in instruction, "I submit myself to God, I resist the Devil." M

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Carllo's avatar
Carllo
Mar 2, 2024

I assume you have followed Sasha Latypova’s work?

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