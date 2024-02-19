As most of my readers are aware, I am Vice President of Feds for Freedom (F4F). Our organization was formed to fight battles on behalf of federal government employees demanding medical freedom; however, we quickly realized that the Biden administration’s attack on bodily autonomy was merely a symptom of larger institutional rot. We refocused our efforts to hold our government accountable by drilling into the fundamental failures that caused the executive overreach.

F4F seeks accountability, transparency, and reform, but rest assured, we haven’t stopped fighting for medical freedom. F4F is in litigation with DOD over a FOIA that will help the general public understand Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and its impact on Americans, our society, and health.

How can you help?

We need you to write to your governor and other representatives and ask that they demand that the Department of Defense answer F4F’s FOIA in full, in an expedited manner, and with fee waivers approved. Your request could look something like this:

Governor, Representatives and staffers, I am a member of Feds for Freedom (F4F) and we need your help holding the administrative state accountable for their role in our nation’s disastrous COVID response. We respectfully request your intervention on our behalf with the Department of Defense (DOD). Please direct the DOD to answer F4F’s FOIA currently being adjudicated at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia (Civil Action No. 23-3607 TJK). We believe this request should be expedited and the fee waiver should be approved. F4F’s President Marcus Thornton, a Department of State (DOS) foreign service officer, F4F’s Vice President James Erdman, a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) senior operations manager, and F4F’s Treasurer Melissa Bruckner, a Social Security Administration (SSA) senior manager, have met met with many representatives over the last year to discuss F4F’s litigation against the Biden administration’s illegal vaccine mandates. Our ability to mobilize over 9500 federal government employees resulted in a nationwide injunction shutting down vaccine mandates for all staff federal government employees. We have six other lawsuits in federal court related to the vaccine mandates and violations of the Religious Freedom Reformation Act (RFRA) and are supporting 17 class action EEOs related to the mandate’s religious violations. Four of the class action complaints are currently being brought to federal court. Our organization believes we can reform our bureaucratic institutions from within and we demonstrate those values with actions. On 10 March 2023, F4F submitted a FOIA requesting DOD search one individual’s email for records related to Operation Warp Speed (OWS). F4F included search terms intended to determine what contracts, companies, and contract vehicles were being used to facilitate a public health program. DOD was responsible for vaccine development and to ensure that DOD’s activities focused solely on the pursuit of vaccine development, we included additional search terms intended to determine if the project was involved in any other activity, such as censorship. DOD took months to respond and when they did, they claimed that the request was overly burdensome. They compared our request for information on OWS to a request for all information on Afghanistan. This is a false equivalency. DOD’s heroic dedication to operations in Afghanistan was a two-decade commitment executed by brave men and women responsible for resolving foreign conflicts. OWS was a program confined to a specified period which entailed responsibility that fell far outside the typical requirements of a standing military. It was the first of its kind, deeply intertwined with domestic public health issues, and American citizens deserve to know exactly how this domestic public health military operation was executed. Our FOIA and DOD’s response is included in the attachments. If you have any questions, we will gladly answer them. We look forward to your response. V/R

The attachments are included here and here. Plagiarize the above exemplar liberally and send it to friends and family to assist. Your support is needed and if we are going to see accountability, we need as many people to participate as possible.

What are we doing?

We have a small group of volunteers helping to advance that fight. F4F has reached out to over 60 representatives, and has been contacting other prominent medical freedom advocates to see if they can assist. Besides the outreach, we are drafting and editing written and video products that we believe will help the American public understand:

Timeline of OWS events that concluded with the distribution of vaccines Events, Policy, and legislative measures that led to OWS Contracts and contractual agreements Public Private Partnerships Financial network analysis Public and private sector personalities responsible for OWS

This is a long term project that we hope to have complete by October 2024. Like any good analysis, we have tried to limit the scope of our inquiry, but as we gather data, we may choose to adjust the scope and goals.

The finished products will be made available on the Feds for Freedom website, but as we finish portions of our research, I intend to provide some of our working products here. Many updates will be short Substack notes; I believe those are better suited to solicit commentary and advice from interested readers. It also allows our team to put out short informational pieces before we fully integrate them into our finished products.

We also intend to publish six Substacks covering the main topics discussed above; however, they will be edited as new data has been digested, processed, and checked by our team. The posts will serve as a living document, which will evolve over the next six months.

Sally forth and join the call to action.