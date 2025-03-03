If you are active in Feds for Freedom’s (F4F) chat groups, you’ve probably noticed an uptick in posts. The last month of rapid fire change has been difficult to navigate. There is a lot of confusion and concern regarding the imminent reduction in force (RIF) initiatives. Many of F4F’s members have already dealt with almost four years of uncertainty, and we understand that no one wanted to have to worry about their positions after an almost full reversal of fortune with the change in administration. If you survived COVID injection-free, we know you have the strength to survive this period of uncertainty.

Our members have fought hard against unconstitutional over reach and stood firm, offering a beacon of moral clarity when the Biden administration tried to mandate mRNA products on all federal employees. We shut down the vaccine mandate for all staff federal government employees and are continuing to support initiatives that return governance to the people.

Right-sizing the federal government in the interest of fiscal conservatism is lawful. Our government bureaucracy expanded to meet the needs of an expanding bureaucracy. The Deep State burrowed into the levers of power and have manipulated our leadership into actions that may have been deleterious to the health of the nation.

The Deep State is our common enemy.

What are we doing to help?

We are exercising our networks to message this administration that the first step in excising the Deep State involves ridding the federal government of long-time senior leaders: SES, SIS, SAS, and other senior military leaders. These people constitute the management team that helped create the massive, tangled web of federal offices and departments. How can we trust the same people who have failed year-after-year to be a positive force for real change?

We are encouraging this administration to reach deep into the mid-level management pool and pull up the most capable. That should start with anyone who refused the vaccine mandate. These people passed a test of their humanity and common sense.

More broadly, we are looking to get an agency or department head to make RIF exemptions for the unvaccinated a formal policy. We are leveraging our connections to ask that they look to protect those employees who have already shown that they will act in the interest of principle and the Constitution. They won’t just shrug their shoulders and say, “I am just following orders.”

We are going to draft an EO and legislation. Over the last couple weeks we have had members represent our interests on Capitol Hill. In each of those interactions, we have emphasized the need to retain individuals like F4F members. As stated earlier, we bring moral clarity and respect for the Constitution to the workplace. Hopefully, we can get our legislators or our President to listen.

We have started a new chat group for those members facing imminent RIF. We want to make sure you can leverage your connections in F4F to help identify a new job, a new opportunity, or branch out into the private sector. This isn’t over and please don’t take F4F’s support for small government as support for continued harm to our members. We aren’t going to organize lawsuits or protests, but we are going to do everything we can to protect F4F members, not because you are members… Because you have the moral clarity we need in the federal government.