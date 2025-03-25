1158 days.

Feds for Freedom (F4F) kept our injunction against the mandate for a whopping 1158 days. As our members are already aware, we filed a lawsuit in the 5th District court in December 2021 and on 21 January 2022 were awarded a nationwide injunction against the vaccine mandates.

This came with a price.

Many federal government employees were purged from the ranks. These weren’t the employees wearing “ally” lanyards at the biweekly DEI struggle sessions. These were - for the most part -individuals dedicated to Constitutional governance.

This has been a long and painful battle.

Our case went all the way to the Supreme Court, or at least technical aspects related to the case were pushed into the hands of nine Justices. DOJ’s appeal to the Supreme Court was solely intended to erase lower court wins that would have set important precedents for medical freedom and the bodily autonomy rights of all Americans.

On 11 December 2023, when the Supreme Court sided with the Department of Justice and decided to make our case moot. It was hard not to view it as a disappointing outcome, but even if we never saw the merits of our case see the other side of a court decision, we won.

The Biden administration was forced to deal with thousands of refusniks who defiantly stood up to an authoritarian purge. They had to rescind the state of emergency, mandates, and other measures and had to disingenuously engage in lawfare to keep the legal slate clean if they ever wanted to engage in pandemic 2.0 shenanigans.

Unfortunately for them, we know the game now. Furthermore, the election results are setting the biosecurity surveillance and depopulation-devotee authoritarians into a tail spin. We are prepared and have no intention of letting up.

What did we learn?

Winning any battle requires swift action and the support of a wide cross section of those that have been affected. We quickly mobilized a large group of federal government employees from just about every federal agency living in just about every State. We had a vanguard charging into the front lines like crazed berserkers and built support with each incremental win.

Some of our most active volunteers in F4F have taken on senior leadership positions in their agencies and within the administration. Their sacrifice and principled opposition has been recognized. After what seemed like an eternity, we are on the other side of one of the most destructive policy agendas in the history of the United States.

Those who fought and now are in a position to make real change have been awarded nothing. It has been earned. But… We can not become complacent.

The world will turn and our fortunes last only as long as we make wise decisions. This is why we still need the support of our members. We have a very small group of dedicated individuals volunteering their time to ensure we cement those gains. Here are just a few of the initiatives we are pursuing:

Legislative: A lobbying firm has offered pro bono assistance to our three person volunteer legislative team. After garnering the support of Congressman Onders we will get one of our draft bills into circulation, possibly even a vote. Our draft bill may be changed, it may be split into two separate bills, but this is a very positive development. We are finally seeing the legislature recognize that many staff and contract federal government workers were negatively affected by the vaccine mandate.

Litigation: We had planned to sue the federal government over mandated pronouns, but the election made that a moot issue as far as litigation is concerned. We will address issues related to mandated speech through administrative means. We also have two lawsuits related to hiring practices and merit based promotions under consideration. (More to come on those issues as we firm up all the details.)

Administrative: As noted previously, our mandated pronoun lawsuit is no longer necessary; however, we intend to help this administration make lasting change. We are currently drafting proposed policies for the federal government that we will forward to OPM for consideration. They will help enshrine informed consent, bodily autonomy, and religious freedom into clear regulatory guidance, not to mention ensuring we are never forced to use pronouns simply because someone else believes they are not the gender readily apparent in every cell of their bodies.

Educational: We will be hosting and speaking at a number of events related to informed consent, bodily autonomy, Constitutional governance, and whistleblower protections. In addition to these events, we will be drafting educational materials for our members, so that they stay informed and aware of ongoing threats seeking to obstruct our exercise of Constitutional rights and legal protections.

Please continue to support our organization with recurring donations. Please donate here. We also try to use proceeds from our Substack to make our podcast and media outreach self-sustaining.

If you want to make it a hat trick of support please consider coming to see us speak at an event sponsored by Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance (and F4F) on 5 April 2025. Valerie Borak and Dr. Sheila Furey will inform our audience on the threats to medical freedom we are seeing in 2025. For a preview, listen to their entire podcast here, and take some time to join us on 5 April. F4F representatives will be speaking about informed consent, medical freedom, and bureaucratic guerrilla warfare. Don’t miss it!